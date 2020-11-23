TODAY |

Man charged with murder of Hamilton woman

Police have charged a 57-year-old man with murder following the death of a 55-year-old woman in Hamilton last Wednesday.

The woman was seriously assaulted at a flat in Wellington St, Hamilton East. She was taken to hospital in critical condition but died on Friday.

The man now charged with murder previously appeared in the Hamilton District Court and has been remanded in custody to re-appear on Friday.

He will face a charge of murder and another charge of injuring with intent which relates to an incident in April this year involving the same victim.

