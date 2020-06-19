Man charged with murder following police officer's death in Auckland

A man has been charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a police officer in Massey, Auckland today.

Source: 1 NEWS

A police officer was killed, another shot and injured, and a civilian was injured in the incident this morning that followed what police have described as a "routine traffic stop".

Police say the man, 24, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving causing injury.

He is set to appear in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow.

"The investigation into this incident is ongoing and Police are not able to rule out the possibility of further persons being charged," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the slain Police officer and we are continuing to ensure they are provided with all possible support.

"The other injured Police officer and member of public remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition and we are also supporting them and their families."

