TODAY |

Man charged with murder following fatal incident at Western Bay of Plenty property

Source:  1 NEWS

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a 22-year-old man at a Waihi Beach property last night.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The incident happened near a property where a man was killed on January 1, but police called an "isolated incident" and said there was nothing to suggest the incidents were connected.

"We understand that these two incidents will have been very unsettling for Waihi Beach residents," Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders said.

"We want to reiterate that these incidents involved people known to each other, and there is no risk to the wider community."

Police were called to Seaforth Road about 10.15pm.

The man charged with murder is scheduled to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow, Monday 6 January. 

"Waihi Beach residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the coming days as reassurance patrols are carried out," Mr Saunders said.

A scene guard was in place at the property overnight and a scene examination will continue today.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome first child - 'She has instantly captured our hearts'
2
Queen Elizabeth II marks new decade by releasing photo with her three heirs
3
Rod Stewart, son, accused of battery in New Year's Eve fight
4
Over 1000 people report feeling deep earthquake centred off Coromandel coast
5
Man charged with murder following fatal incident at Western Bay of Plenty property
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Elements of rotting meat, sewage' - Corpse flower's smell fails to deter sightseers

Concerns for elderly man missing in Ngaruawahia

One person dead following crash on rural property near Ashburton
02:07

Coromandel beachgoers help re-float stranded pilot whales