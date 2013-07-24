Man charged with murder following fatal incident at Waihi property

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a 22-year-old man at a Waihi Beach property last night.

The incident happened near a property where a man was killed on January 1, but police called an "isolated incident" and said there was nothing to suggest the incidents were connected.

"We understand that these two incidents will have been very unsettling for Waihi Beach residents," Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders said.

"We want to reiterate that these incidents involved people known to each other, and there is no risk to the wider community."

Police were called to Seaforth Road about 10.15pm.

The man charged with murder is scheduled to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow, Monday 6 January.

"Waihi Beach residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the coming days as reassurance patrols are carried out," Mr Saunders said.