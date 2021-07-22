Man charged with murder following death of Richard Wallace

A 52 year old has been charged with last month's murder of 70 year old Wellington man Richard Wallace.

Police investigating after a person was found dead in a home in Strathmore, Wellington, just before noon. Source: 1 NEWS

He will appear inside the Wellington District Court tomorrow after being arrested today.

Wallace was found dead inside his Strathmore Park home on July 22nd.

A 37 year old man will also appear in the Wellington District Court charged with attempted burglary and burglary in relation to offences allegedly committed at Mr Wallace’s home on 5 and 6 July.

He has also been charged with a further two counts of burglary and wounding with reckless disregard in relation to three unrelated incidents.

Police believe Wallace was killed in his home on Monday July 19th and investigators are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the days leading up to Wallace's death.

Information that has been given by the public so far has lead to the arrests say Police in a statement.

