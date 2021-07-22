TODAY |

Man charged with murder following death of Richard Wallace

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

A 52 year old has been charged with last month's murder of 70 year old Wellington man Richard Wallace.

Police investigating after a person was found dead in a home in Strathmore, Wellington, just before noon. Source: 1 NEWS

He will appear inside the Wellington District Court tomorrow after being arrested today.

Wallace was found dead inside his Strathmore Park home on July 22nd.

A 37 year old man will also appear in the Wellington District Court charged with attempted burglary and burglary in relation to offences allegedly committed at Mr Wallace’s home on 5 and 6 July.

He has also been charged with a further two counts of burglary and wounding with reckless disregard in relation to three unrelated incidents.

Police believe Wallace was killed in his home on Monday July 19th and investigators are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the days leading up to Wallace's death.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The death in Strathmore is currently being treated as unexplained. Source: 1 NEWS

Information that has been given by the public so far has lead to the arrests say Police in a statement.

Anyone with information can contact the investigation team via 105 quoting file number 210722/6922.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
 

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wallabies banned from Bledisloe Test after boozy night out
2
NZ men's pursuit team lose bronze after disastrous crash
3
'Oh my God' — Pair's incredible encounter with orca in Bay of Islands
4
Tom Walsh books final spot after foul call overturned
5
Police investigating sudden, unexplained death of infant at Middlemore Hospital
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Harry, Meghan mulled move to NZ, says Dame Patsy Reddy

Mercury applies to buy Trustpower's retail business

National MP alleges climate change cover up in 'science of bulls**t' claim
03:45

Construction sector trying to fight labour shortages as unemployment rate dips