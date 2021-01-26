TODAY |

Man charged with murder following death near Tauranga last month

Source:  1 NEWS

A 51-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Jamin Roemaata Harrison on January 25 near Tauranga.

Armed policeman stands outside Omanawa property where man was found dead. Source: 1 NEWS

Police launched a homicide inquiry on January 26 after a man was found dead at a property on McLaren Falls Road in Omanawa by police late the previous night.

Officers were responding to a report of a person who had been injured.

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead at property near Tauranga

The victim can now be identified as Jamin Roemaata Harrison, a 30-year-old from Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty Area investigations manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson, said.

“I would like to thank the members of public who came forward to assist police with the investigation,” he said.

The accused is next due to appear in Tauranga District Court on February 24.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Ardern denies switching to 'foundational change' was because 'transformational' was too hard
2
New Covid-19 community case in NZ after mother of child with virus tests positive
3
Seasonal worker dies in Auckland Covid-19 managed isolation facility
4
Jacinda Ardern reveals what date NZ will celebrate its new Matariki public holiday in 2022
5
Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks after revealing date of NZ’s newest public holiday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police investigating Karori homicide seek man who took car ride with two women

02:00

Kiwis won’t get to choose which Covid-19 vaccine they get, says Chris Hipkins
02:24

Employees can't be forced into Covid-19 vaccination, but some 'rare' occasions may require it, says lawyer

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks after revealing date of NZ’s newest public holiday