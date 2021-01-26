Man charged with murder following death near Tauranga last month

A 51-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Jamin Roemaata Harrison on January 25 near Tauranga.

Armed policeman stands outside Omanawa property where man was found dead. Source: 1 NEWS

Police launched a homicide inquiry on January 26 after a man was found dead at a property on McLaren Falls Road in Omanawa by police late the previous night.

Officers were responding to a report of a person who had been injured.

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead at property near Tauranga

The victim can now be identified as Jamin Roemaata Harrison, a 30-year-old from Tauranga, Western Bay of Plenty Area investigations manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson, said.

“I would like to thank the members of public who came forward to assist police with the investigation,” he said.