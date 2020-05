One person has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a home in Rotorua yesterday.

Police say emergency services were called to a property at Owhata at about 4.45pm yesterday afternoon and found the body on arrival.

A 59-year-old man is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the death.