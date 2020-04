A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man at a brothel in Auckland last month.

A 30-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, was found dead at the Gentleman's Club in the Auckland suburb of Epsom on March 10, prompting a homicide investigation.

Today police confirmed they've arrested another man who's been charged with murder and will appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow.