Man charged with murder of five-year-old boy in Rotorua

A man has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old child in Rotorua.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement today police say the man, 24, had previously been charged with assualt of a child, but the man now faces a murder charge.

Five-year-old Ferro-James Tiopira Sio died at Rotorua Hospital on February 8 after an incident on Union Street.

The man is due to appear in Rotorua District Court on February 27.