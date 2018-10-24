TODAY |

Man charged with murder of five-year-old boy in Rotorua

A man has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old child in Rotorua.

In a statement today police say the man, 24, had previously been charged with assualt of a child, but the man now faces a murder charge.

Five-year-old Ferro-James Tiopira Sio died at Rotorua Hospital on February 8 after an incident on Union Street. 

The man is due to appear in Rotorua District Court on February 27.

A 28-year-old woman is also due in court the same day charged with ill treatment/neglect of a child.

