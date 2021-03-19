TODAY |

Man charged with murder of fellow inmate at Manawatū Prison

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have today charged a man with the murder of his cellmate in Manawatū Prison in February.

Person in jail cell (file picture). Source: istock.com

Bradley King, 36, died in Palmerston North Hospital on February 25 after he was allegedly assaulted in the prison on February 11, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said today in a statement.

The man, 29, is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on April 29.

"We have advised Mr King’s family of this development and our thoughts continue to be with them," he said. 

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Manawatu-Wanganui
