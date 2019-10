The man charged with the murder of Rakaia dairy farmer Tony Waldron can now be named as Joshua Dylan Morris-Bamber.

Mr Waldron was found dead in his Rakaia home on September 18.

Morris-Bamber, a 26-year-old kitchen hand from Christchurch, appeared for his first High Court appearance this morning, where his interim name suppression was lifted.

Judge Gerald Nation remanded Morris-Bamber in custody without plea until December 13.