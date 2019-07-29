Man charged with murder after woman killed in daylight West Auckland attack

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was killed in an attack on a West Auckland street this morning.
Police were called to a report of an assault on a woman in Westgate Drive, Massey, around 8:35am.
In a statement police say a 63-year-old man has been charged with her murder.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of her injuries.
Police say the man was apprehended shortly afterwards further along Westgate Drive, having allegedly fled from the scene in a vehicle.
He is due to appear in Waitakere District Court tomorrow, 30 July 2019.
Police can confirm the victim and the alleged offender were known to one another. A post-mortem is due to take place tomorrow.
One member of the public who was at the scene managed to bring the man’s vehicle to a stop after he fled, enabling police to quickly apprehend him.
Other members of the public at the scene administered CPR on the victim.