Man charged with murder after woman killed in daylight West Auckland attack

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was killed in an attack on a West Auckland street this morning.

Police were called to a report of an assault on a woman in Westgate Drive, Massey, around 8:35am.

In a statement police say a 63-year-old man has been charged with her murder. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Police say the man was apprehended shortly afterwards further along Westgate Drive, having allegedly fled from the scene in a vehicle.

He is due to appear in Waitakere District Court tomorrow, 30 July 2019.

Police can confirm the victim and the alleged offender were known to one another. A post-mortem is due to take place tomorrow.

One member of the public who was at the scene managed to bring the man’s vehicle to a stop after he fled, enabling police to quickly apprehend him.

Other members of the public at the scene administered CPR on the victim.

Police were called to the scene in Massey after a report of an assault this morning. Source: 1 NEWS
