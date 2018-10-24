TODAY |

Man charged with murder after woman killed in Auckland

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was killed in Auckland on Monday.

Police say they were called to the Papatoetoe address on Monday evening after the "sudden death" of the woman, 42. 

A homicide inquiry was later launched.

Today a man, 47, was arrested and charged with murder.

He was known to the victim, police say.

The woman has not been publicly identified by police, as her next-of-kin live overseas and some are yet to be contacted.

"Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the victim’s family at this extremely difficult time," Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says.

The man is due to appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow morning.

