Man charged with murder after woman found critically injured in Auckland suburb

A man has been charged with murder after a woman died today in an Auckland suburb, found with critical injuries.

Police say they're not looking for anyone else in regards to the matter after the arrest of the 29-year-old man.

The man and the woman were known to each other.

Emergency services raced to the scene on May Rd, Mt Roskill, this morning where they found the woman with critical injuries.

She died at the scene and police launched a homicide investigation.

A scene examination is still underway and the post-mortem is set to be carried out tomorrow.

Police say they won't be able to name the victim until she's been formally identified.

Her family are being supported by police and Victim Support.

