Man charged with murder after person dies following Whangārei brawl

A man has been charged with murder after a person died following a Whangārei brawl last night.



Police at the scene of the brawl in Whangarei. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the disorder incident at about 11:55pm on Bank St, Whangārei.

"One person received critical injuries and was taken to hospital, however passed away a short time later," police say.

A 17-year-old boy will appear in the Whangārei Youth Court tomorrow charged with intent to cause grevious bodily harm and a 20-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Police say the victim was involved in a brawl which led to his death.

They won’t comment on whether weapons were involved but say a post-mortem will take place tomorrow.