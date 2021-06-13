TODAY |

Man charged with murder after person dies following Whangārei brawl

Helen Castles, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been charged with murder after a person died following a Whangārei brawl last night.

Police at the scene of the brawl in Whangarei. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the disorder incident at about 11:55pm on Bank St, Whangārei.

"One person received critical injuries and was taken to hospital, however passed away a short time later," police say.

A 17-year-old boy will appear in the Whangārei Youth Court tomorrow charged with intent to cause grevious bodily harm and a 20-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Police say the victim was involved in a brawl which led to his death.

They won’t comment on whether weapons were involved but say a post-mortem will take place tomorrow.

Police will be launching an information portal so any witnesses with pictures or footage of the fight can send it through to assist them.

New Zealand
Helen Castles
Northland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Divorced from people doing daily life' – National's Christopher Luxon slams Govt's 'billion dollar' bridge
2
Israel Adesanya defeats Marvin Vettori to retain middleweight title
3
'I love you man' - Israel Adesanya dedicates victory to late sparring partner Fau Vake
4
Govt rolls out electric vehicle rebates, National claim policy will create 'waterbed effect'
5
Man charged with murder after person dies following Whangārei brawl
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man dies after being found unresponsive in police custody in Auckland

Armed offenders squad patrolling after gun allegedly pulled on police in Feilding

Govt rolls out electric vehicle rebates, National claim policy will create 'waterbed effect'

Study finds homeless women more likely to be sole parents, younger and Māori than men