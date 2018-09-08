Man charged with murder after mother of eight's death in Hamilton

A man arrested over an assault on a woman in the suburb of Maeroa in Hamilton has been charged with murder after her death.

Hamilton District Court. Source: rnz.co.nz

Rueben Paul Peeni - a 36-year-old packer of no fixed abode - appeared in Hamilton District Court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm nearly a week ago.

It was in relation to the death of 38-year-old Crystal-Lee Selwyn, who was assaulted at a property in the suburb of Maeroa on 23 November.

The mother of eight died three days after being admitted to hospital.

Mr Peeni reappeared in court this morning on the new and upgraded charge of murder. The wounding with intent charge has been dropped.