Man charged with murder after Kawerau woman’s death

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman in the Bay of Plenty on Friday afternoon.

The Kawerau man has been arrested and is expected to appear at Whakatāne District Court on Monday morning. Alongside the murder charge, he is also facing an unrelated assault charge.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson said police aren’t able to name the victim until her family have been told of her death.

Emergency services were called to an address on Hall Street, in Kawerau, at around 12.41pm on Friday. There, police said they found a woman with critical injuries.

She died a short time later.