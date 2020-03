A man has been charged with murder after the death of a mother-of-two near Taupō earlier this year.

Source: istock.com

Samantha Reid, 33, died in Waikato Hospital on January 26 after she was found at a rural property north of Taupō with critical injuries.

She had two children, a nine-year-old and a 12-year-old, according to a Givealittle page set up after her death.

Today police confirmed a 35-year-old man has been charged with murder.