TODAY |

Man charged with murder after death of Richard Wallace

Source:  1 NEWS

A 52-year-old has been charged with last month's murder of 70-year-old Wellington man Richard Wallace.

Police investigating after a person was found dead in a home in Strathmore, Wellington, just before noon. Source: 1 NEWS

He will appear inside the Wellington District Court tomorrow after being arrested today.

Wallace was found dead inside his Strathmore Park home on July 22nd.

A 37-year-old man will also appear in the Wellington District Court charged with attempted burglary and burglary in relation to offences allegedly committed at Wallace’s home on 5 and 6 July.

He has also been charged with a further two counts of burglary and wounding with reckless disregard in relation to three unrelated incidents.

Police believe Wallace was killed in his home on Monday July 19th and investigators are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the days leading up to Wallace's death.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The death in Strathmore is currently being treated as unexplained. Source: 1 NEWS

Information that has been given by the public so far has lead to the arrests say police in a statement.

Anyone with information can contact the investigation team via 105 quoting file number 210722/6922.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
 

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mum and two young children injured after armed Auckland carjacking
2
Carrington storms into final, Imrie and Brown follow suit
3
Immigration Minister denies residency queue is 'shambles'
4
Benefit boost of $50 a week was rejected for Budget
5
Tom Walsh takes bronze in Olympic shot put final
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Harry, Meghan mulled move to NZ, says Dame Patsy Reddy

Mercury applies to buy Trustpower's retail business

National MP alleges climate change cover up in 'science of bulls**t' claim
03:45

Construction sector trying to fight labour shortages as unemployment rate dips