Police have charged a 21-year-old man with murder after the death of a three-month-old earlier this month.

A file image of a set of scales in a courtroom. Source: 1 NEWS

The child died at Middlemore Hospital on April 13 after being allegedly assaulted at an address in Papatoetoe, police said.

A homicide investigation was launched, dubbed Operation Searcy, by Counties Manukau Police.