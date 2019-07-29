Man charged with murder after death in Palmerston North

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Palmerston North yesterday.

Police Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the 34-year-old man received serious injuries following an incident on Rugby Street in Awapuni late yesterday morning.

He later died in hospital.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder and is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court today.

Police say they would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Rugby Street yesterday who may have information.

They would also like to speak with the people who were in a silver or grey coloured SUV or people mover-style vehicle which was in the area at the time.