Man charged with murder after death in Palmerston North

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Palmerston North yesterday.

Police say the 34-year-old man received serious injuries following an incident on Rugby Street in Awapuni late yesterday morning.

He later died in hospital.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder and is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court today.

Police say they would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Rugby Street yesterday who may have information. 

They would also like to speak with the people who were in a silver or grey coloured SUV or people mover-style vehicle which was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 200908/9621. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

