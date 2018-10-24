TODAY |

Man charged with murder after body of woman found at Southland address

A homicide investigation is underway in Southland after the body of a woman was discovered last night.

Detective Senior Segeant Stu Harvey said police received information about a possible death in Te Anau shortly after 6.30pm last night.

"Police made inquiries before attending a Cleddau Street address where the victim was located deceased," Detective Harvey said.

"A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder, and appeared in Invercargill District Court today.

"He has been remanded in custody to reappear on June 9."

Detective Harvey added the victim and alleged offender were known to one another and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

A scene examination is underway at the address.

