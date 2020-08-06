Man charged with murder after body found in Coromandel

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder after the body of a 20-year-old man was found in the Coromandel last night.

In a statement, police said the body was found on Kopu-Hikuai Road about 7.30pm. The road was closed overnight.

The 23-year-old will appear in Hamilton District Court today.

Earlier, police said one person was in custody and they were not seeking anyone else over the death. It's believed the two men were known to each other.

However, police are appealing for sightings of two vehicles on Kopu-Hikuai Road between 6pm and 7.30pm yesterday. They are a dark green 1997 Jaguar xJ6 Saloon and a silver 2003 Mazda Bounty double cab ute.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 200806/1185.