Man charged with murder after 37-year-old shot dead north of Auckland

A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of 37-year-old north of Auckland, who was shot over the weekend.

A black 2005 Ford Falcon saloon, registration CTS862. Source: New Zealand Police

Desmond Lawrence Bourne, who police reported finding unresponsive in Auckland yesterday, is accused of fatally shooting Rodney man Zane Smith on Saturday, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said today in a statement.

Bourne is expected to appear in the North Shore District Court this morning.

Beard said yesterday police found Bourne unresponsive at a central Auckland address. He was taken into medical care.

Police are still continuing to search for a black 2005 Ford Falcon saloon – registration CTS862 – linked to this incident, Beard said.

Beard said the car was seen in Pakuranga, East Auckland on Sunday morning.

Serene Tilsley and Desmond Lawrence Bourne. Source: New Zealand Police

Police are also searching for what they say is the firearm used in this incident, believed to be a rifle.

Anybody who has any information about the two items is urged to contact the Waitemata crime squad on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 21-year-old woman handed herself in to police yesterday in relation to the incident.

She has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

She appeared at North Shore District Court yesterday.