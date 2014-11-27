 

Man charged with manslaughter of woman who died on property near Taupo

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a woman died following an incident on a rural property near Taupo yesterday.

Police said officers and emergency services were called to the property at Acacia Bay at 7.30am yesterday following reports a woman had been struck by a vehicle.

The woman was transported to Waikato Hospital and died from her injuries.

Police said tonight a man has been charged with manslaughter and has been remanded in custody to reappear in the Rotorua District Court later in the month.

Further charges may be laid once enquiries have been completed, police said in a statement.

They are awaiting the results of the post mortem and are not in a position to release the victim's name at this stage, police said.

Officers are not seeking anyone else over the incident.

