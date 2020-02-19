TODAY |

Man charged with manslaughter, witnesses sought after pedestrian killed in Rotorua

Police are calling for witnesses after a pedestrian was killed in a serious crash in Rotorua late last month.

The crash was at the roundabout intersection between Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd. Source: Google Maps

The 71-year-old woman died in hospital after she was hit by a car on Thursday 23 January, at around 1.40pm.

The crash was at the roundabout intersection between Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and other driving-related offences, but police said today they'd still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

They're particularly looking for sightings of a black BMW X5 that was in the area around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 200123/5299, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

