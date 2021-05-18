TODAY |

Man charged with manslaughter over death of MMA fighter Liufau Vake

Source:  1 NEWS

Four men appeared for the second time in Auckland District Court this morning over the death of MMA fighter Liufau Vake in Auckland last month. 

Fau Vake. Source: 1 NEWS

By Vandhna Bhan 

One man's charges have been upgraded to manslaughter, while other charges among the four men include intent to injure and common assault.

Vake died from injuries suffered after he was allegedly punched in an incident on Symonds St in the early hours of May 16.

All charges have now been transferred to the High Court in Auckland, where the four men are due to appear on June 23.

No plea has been entered yet for any of the charges, with the four men on remand until the High Court appearance. 

Interim name suppression remains in place for all four men. 

