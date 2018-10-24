Man charged with manslaughter over 2018 death of baby girl in Porirua

A man is facing two new charges over the death of a three-month-old baby girl in Porirua in late 2018.
Source: 1 NEWS
Information gathered at the time indicated the baby died of non-accidental injuries on November 13 that year.
The 23-year-old man originally faced one charge of male assaults female and assault on a child.
Today he appeared in the Wellington District Court charged with manslaughter and wounding with reckless disregard.
Detective senior sergeant Kevan Verry says the fresh charges follow a "lengthy and challenging investigation".
"This has been a tragic and emotional time for the family involved and Police would like to acknowledge their patience and support as we bring this case toward a resolution," says Mr Verry.