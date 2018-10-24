Man charged with manslaughter over 2018 death of baby girl in Porirua

A man is facing two new charges over the death of a three-month-old baby girl in Porirua in late 2018.

Source: 1 NEWS

Information gathered at the time indicated the baby died of non-accidental injuries on November 13 that year.

The 23-year-old man originally faced one charge of male assaults female and assault on a child.

Today he appeared in the Wellington District Court charged with manslaughter and wounding with reckless disregard.

READ MORE Homicide investigation launched after three-month-old baby girl dies of 'non-accidental' injuries in Porirua

Detective senior sergeant Kevan Verry says the fresh charges follow a "lengthy and challenging investigation".