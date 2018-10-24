TODAY |

Man charged with manslaughter over 2018 death of baby girl in Porirua

Source:  1 NEWS

A man is facing two new charges over the death of a three-month-old baby girl in Porirua in late 2018. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Information gathered at the time indicated the baby died of non-accidental injuries on November 13 that year.

The 23-year-old man originally faced one charge of male assaults female and assault on a child.

Today he appeared in the Wellington District Court charged with manslaughter and wounding with reckless disregard.

READ MORE
Homicide investigation launched after three-month-old baby girl dies of 'non-accidental' injuries in Porirua

Detective senior sergeant Kevan Verry says the fresh charges follow a "lengthy and challenging investigation".

"This has been a tragic and emotional time for the family involved and Police would like to acknowledge their patience and support as we bring this case toward a resolution," says Mr Verry. 

New Zealand
Wellington
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:36
Fair Go: Boy, 15, loses $900 after Christchurch online trader fails to front with dirt bike
2
Ardern takes jab at Collins over her long wait for National leadership as they square off in Parliament
3
Kim Kardashian 'upset' with Kanye West's tearful speech about mulling daughter's abortion
4
Dr Bloomfield 'privileged' to be in pack alongside former All Blacks for Parliamentary rugby match
5
Police scramble to escape falling tree after Greens candidate climbs Auckland native in protest
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Tune in live as new National leader Judith Collins takes on Jacinda Ardern at question time
00:13

Smoke billows over Wellington suburb due to house fire, one person treated for smoke inhalation
01:49

National's latest scandal 'hugely damaging' in election lead-up, says Jessica Mutch McKay

Defence Force pleads guilty over death of sailor at Devonport Naval Base