A 29-year-old man has been charged following a fatal crash on the Tauranga Eastern Link Road near Papamoa earlier this year.

State Highway 2, Papamoa Beach. Source: Google Maps

Uthai Phonphong was killed in the crash on January 17, 2021.

According to a police statement today, a 29-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter, conspiracy to deal a Class A drug and conspiracy to deal a Class B drug.