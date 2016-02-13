Man charged with manslaughter after death in Kaikohe

A 21-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a 57-year-old man in Kaikohe on Friday night.

Christopher Vujcich died after the incident and an autopsy was carried out yesterday in Auckland.

Police said today that, as a result of further inquiries, a 21-year-old Kaikohe man has now been charged with killing Mr Vujcich.