Man charged with indecent assault on child under 12 at Queenstown swimming pool

Queenstown police are speaking to other concerned parents after charging a man with three counts of indecent assault on a child under 12 at a swimming pool in the tourist town.

The alleged assaults occurred in the lazy river area of Alpine Aqualand between Thursday June 8 and yesterday.

Police say they were informed of the first report yesterday and have laid three charges since arresting a 41-year-old man from Tauranga at the pool yesterday afternoon.

The police say they are also speaking to other concerned parents and encourage any parents or guardians who have concerns about their child to come to the station or call 03 441 1600.

The victims and their families are receiving ongoing support.

Police say they believe the 41-year-old is the sole offender and they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the alleged incidents.