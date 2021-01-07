TODAY |

Man charged in connection to Waikeria Prison riot

Source:  1 NEWS

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the riot that unfolded at Waikeria Prison in Waikato.

Police said they used the rounds to protect their officers and Corrections staff. Source: 1 NEWS

Nearly 20 prisoners stormed the roof of the facility on 29 December and a six day stand-off with authorities ensued in which and a section of the prison was damaged by fire. 

The men said they were protesting inhumane living conditions at the prison.

According to police, the man is set to appear at the Auckland District Court this afternoon facing arson and riot-related charges.

Further charges against other individuals are currently being processed. 

