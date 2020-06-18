Man charged in connection with death of man in Auckland was being monitored by Corrections at time of shooting

The man charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the death of Whakatane gang member Clifford Umuhuri earlier this month in Auckland was being electronically monitored by Corrections at the time of the death.

1 NEWS can reveal the 26-year-old-man arrested on Tuesday, who has name suppression, allegedly breached his curfew conditions six days before the shooting which left Mr Umuhuri dead on June 1.

Sources have told 1 NEWS the man was able to freely roam around the city and allegedly was in possession of a .22 rifle.

1 NEWS also understands he has connections to gangs The Killer Beez and the Head Hunters Motorcycle Club.

In a statement, Corrections said an internal review into the man's monitoring is underway.

The 26-year-old was the first of two arrests in connection with the shooting.

This morning, Police arrested another man at a Wiri address in South Auckland.

The 30-year-old appeared in the Auckland District Court this afternoon charged with murder.

Mr Umuhuri, a Mongrel Mob member, was found dead in Grafton on June 1 following a shooting in St Johns, another Auckland suburb.

Police inquiries found Mr Umuhuri had been in a Mazda with three other men, meeting up with a silver Nissan Skyline in St Johns.

In CCTV footage released by police on Monday in relation to Mr Umuhuri’s death, a man was seen anxiously pacing up and down on the phone.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said on Monday initial inquiries indicated the Nissan Skyline, recovered by police south of Auckland on Friday, was driven towards the Auckland CBD immediately after an altercation between the car's occupants and Mr Umuhuri on June 1,

Police said several shots were fired.

Police said they haven’t ruled out further charges.