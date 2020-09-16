TODAY |

Man charged with historical sexual offending at Auckland's Dilworth School named

Paul Hobbs, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Five of the seven men charged with historical sexual offending while employed at Auckland's Dilworth School are appearing in the Auckland District Court today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Allister Harlow, 60, has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of indecent assault.

A 69-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault in the mid 1970s. He has continued name suppression.

Another man who is facing three charges of indecent assault on two boys has entered no plea and name suppression continues.

The seven men were arrested and charged in September.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
Education
Paul Hobbs
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
UK satire pokes fun at Jacinda Ardern's handling of Covid-19 - 'Super-Kiwi-socialistic-extra-nice Jacinda'
2
Hawke's Bay's Kurt Baker celebrates Ranfurly Shield win with traditional naked picture
3
Child in stroller critically injured after incident involving vehicle in Auckland
4
Fire breaks out in office tower in central Auckland
5
'Incredibly tight' - Labour candidate senses scalp in National stronghold of Tukituki
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

National promises rent-to-own scheme for state house tenants, three-strike system for 'anti-social behaviour'

Three men charged in phone scam case which saw 84-year-old lose $10k
01:58

UK satire pokes fun at Jacinda Ardern's handling of Covid-19 - 'Super-Kiwi-socialistic-extra-nice Jacinda'

01:20

Fire breaks out in office tower in central Auckland