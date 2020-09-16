Man charged with historical sexual offending at Auckland's Dilworth School named

Five of the seven men charged with historical sexual offending while employed at Auckland's Dilworth School are appearing in the Auckland District Court today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Allister Harlow, 60, has pleaded not guilty to eight charges of indecent assault.

A 69-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault in the mid 1970s. He has continued name suppression.

Another man who is facing three charges of indecent assault on two boys has entered no plea and name suppression continues.