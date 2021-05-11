TODAY |

Man charged with four counts of attempted murder over Dunedin Countdown attack

A man has been charged over a stabbing attack at a Countdown on Cumberland Street in Dunedin yesterday.

Four people suffered stab wounds at the Cumberland Street store on May 10.

Police say the 42-year-old man was moved from hospital last night to Dunedin Central Police station.

He's scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court today on four counts of attempted murder.

Police say three of the injured are now described as in a serious but stable condition.

Two of those injured were Countdown workers.

A fourth person is in a moderate condition.

Police say inquiries at the scene will resume this morning.
 

