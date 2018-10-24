Man charged following South Auckland shooting which left a person in critical condition

A man has been charged following a shooting incident in the South Auckland suburb of Otara yesterday.
A man is in a critical condition following the incident which happened at Billington Avenue about 3.00pm.
Police say a 31-year-old man has been charged with wounding with reckless disregard and will appear in Manukau District Court on Monday 12 August.
A firearm has been located and further charges are pending.
Police would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident between two people known to each other.