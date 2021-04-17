TODAY |

Man charged following serious assault in South Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A 27-year-old man has been charged after a serious assault in Auckland's Manurewa on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident early this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson of Counties Manukau CIB says the victim remains in a critical condition in Auckland Hospital after being found by police at a Friedlanders Road address yesterday afternoon.

1 NEWS understands the man was found unresponsive in a car boot with serious head injuries.

"We can confirm that the victim and the offender are known to each other and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the assault," McPherson said.

"The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and kidnapping."

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

