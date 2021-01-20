Man charged following lengthy police chase of stolen car in Auckland

An alleged car thief has caused multiple collisions and endangered pedestrians after he eluded police for over an hour in West Auckland today.

Peter Raynes, Shift Commander, Tāmaki Makaurau Police told 1 NEWS the man attempted to steal a vehicle at the Westgate Shopping Centre at about 1.30pm.

Police attempted to stop the stolen vehicle seven minutes later on Royal View Road in Massey.

Raynes says the driver, who is also wanted by police over other alleged serious offending, fled and continued a dangerous driving rampage for over an hour as the Eagle Police helicopter monitored overhead.

Raynes said the man drove dangerously, often driving on the wrong side of the road, on footpaths and at speed, putting pedestrians and other motorists at risk.

"The vehicle has collided with a number of vehicles driven by members of the public. Thankfully no one was injured," he said.



"Tyre deflation devices were successfully deployed, slowing the vehicle down. Police then followed at a distance.

"The vehicle was successfully blocked in by ground staff on Universal Drive and the offender was apprehended without incident around 3.06pm," Raynes said.