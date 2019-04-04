Man charged following firearms incident in Napier

Police have laid charges against a man arrested during a firearms incident in Napier this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 26-year-old is set to appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow, charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and a firearm.

He’s also facing charges for discharging a firearm and failing to comply with a protection order.

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Lincoln Sycamore said in a statement that further charges related to the incident are also being considered.

Police have now finished their search of the Te Awa property where the incident took place around 4am.