Man charged following firearms incident in Napier

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have laid charges against a man arrested during a firearms incident in Napier this morning. 

The 26-year-old is set to appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow, charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and a firearm. 

He’s also facing charges for discharging a firearm and failing to comply with a protection order. 

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Lincoln Sycamore said in a statement that further charges related to the incident are also being considered. 

Police have now finished their search of the Te Awa property where the incident took place around 4am.


