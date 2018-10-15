 

Man charged with firearms offences as homicide investigation into death of Canterbury man continues

TVNZ
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Charing Cross, Canterbury on Saturday, as police continue their homicide investigation.

A 28-year-old man’s body was found near Charing Cross, and a heavy police presence remains at the scene.
The 35-year-old man appeared in Christchurch District Court this morning charged with a number of firearms-related offences. He has been remanded in custody and will reappear on October 25.

Police have maintained a strong presence in the area where the body of Luke Riddell, 28 was found.

The scene examination at Telegraph Road is continuing today.

A scene examination is also underway at the Gilberthorpes Road address that was subject to a search warrant yesterday evening.

Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell says the scene examination at Grange Road is now complete, and it is anticipated the road will be reopened to the public today.

