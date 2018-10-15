Man charged with firearms offences as homicide investigation into death of Canterbury man continues

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Charing Cross, Canterbury on Saturday, as police continue their homicide investigation.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 35-year-old man appeared in Christchurch District Court this morning charged with a number of firearms-related offences. He has been remanded in custody and will reappear on October 25.

Police have maintained a strong presence in the area where the body of Luke Riddell, 28 was found.

The scene examination at Telegraph Road is continuing today.

A scene examination is also underway at the Gilberthorpes Road address that was subject to a search warrant yesterday evening.