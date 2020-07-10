TODAY |

Man charged with escaping Hamilton Covid-19 hotel to buy alcohol named, denied bail

Kim Baker Wilson, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A man charged with leaving his Covid-19 isolation hotel in Hamilton to buy booze has been refused bail and will be kept in a Corrections isolation facility.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chris Hipkins says “it’s not a maximum security prison” and the facilities have a good record overall. Source: 1 NEWS

Martin James McVicar, 52, who is listed as living at Jacks Point in the Queenstown area, has appeared in the Hamilton District Court.

He is charged with yesterday leaving managed isolation to buy alcohol and with intentionally damaging a 52-inch television at the Distinction Hotel where he was.

Martin James McVicar Source: 1 NEWS

The charge of failing to comply with isolation has a maximum penalty of six months jail or a $4000 fine.

Mr McVicar appeared by video link from custody with a face mask pulled down around his chin.

No pleas were entered.

Read more
Police were stationed at Hamilton isolation hotel where man escaped, Health Minister says

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
Kim Baker Wilson
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Twenty-nine arrests, including senior Mongrel Mob member, after multiple drug raids in Waikato
2
Out-of-work Lower Hutt couple surprised with dream holiday by Breakfast's Matty McLean
3
Man accused of cutting through isolation facility fence in Hamilton to visit liquor store
4
Revisit Q+A's two-year attempt to get an interview with 'invisible man' National MP Jian Yang
5
Two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:11

Police were stationed at Hamilton isolation hotel where man escaped, Health Minister says

Twenty-nine arrests, including senior Mongrel Mob member, after multiple drug raids in Waikato
04:20

Out-of-work Lower Hutt couple surprised with dream holiday by Breakfast's Matty McLean
01:46

US Supreme Court deals blow to Trump, allowing prosecutor access to his tax records