Man charged with escaping Hamilton Covid-19 hotel to buy alcohol named, denied bail

A man charged with leaving his Covid-19 isolation hotel in Hamilton to buy booze has been refused bail and will be kept in a Corrections isolation facility.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Martin James McVicar, 52, who is listed as living at Jacks Point in the Queenstown area, has appeared in the Hamilton District Court.

He is charged with yesterday leaving managed isolation to buy alcohol and with intentionally damaging a 52-inch television at the Distinction Hotel where he was.

Martin James McVicar Source: 1 NEWS

The charge of failing to comply with isolation has a maximum penalty of six months jail or a $4000 fine.

Mr McVicar appeared by video link from custody with a face mask pulled down around his chin.

No pleas were entered.