Man charged with drink driving over fatal Auckland crash

A man has been charged with drink driving over a fatal Auckland crash that left one person dead earlier this month.

The crash happened on Aviemore Drive, in Highland Park, shortly after 10pm on Friday August 9.

A passenger in the vehicle died at the scene.

Police say a 51-year-old man appeared in the Manukau District Court yesterday charged with, Dangerous Driving Causing Death, Excess Blood Alcohol Causing Death and Drove with Excess Blood Alcohol (3rd or subsequent).

He has been remanded to reappear in the Manukau District Court on September 18.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. Source: 1 NEWS
