Man charged with drink driving over fatal Auckland crash

A man has been charged with drink driving over a fatal Auckland crash that left one person dead earlier this month.

The crash happened on Aviemore Drive, in Highland Park, shortly after 10pm on Friday August 9.

A passenger in the vehicle died at the scene.

Police say a 51-year-old man appeared in the Manukau District Court yesterday charged with, Dangerous Driving Causing Death, Excess Blood Alcohol Causing Death and Drove with Excess Blood Alcohol (3rd or subsequent).