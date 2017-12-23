Man charged with drink driving offences after car hits taxi in Auckland, killing driver

A man has been charged over the death of a taxi driver after a car collided with a taxi in central Auckland today.

The man and a passenger from the car that hit the taxi fled the crash scene but were later located by police.

A 20-year-old Auckland man has been arrested and charged with driving with excess breath alcohol causing death, driving with excess breath alcohol causing injury and failing to stop and ascertain injury, Detective Inspector Scott Beard told media today.

The man will appear in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

Police said the 29-year-old man killed in the incident was Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed - a taxi driver - who lived in Avondale.

The man died at the scene near the corner of Alex Evans St and Symonds St.

Emergency services attended the scene just after 4.45am.

The Serious Crash Unit in investigating.