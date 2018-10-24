Man charged with dangerous driving as police name Blenheim pedestrian who was killed

A man who died after being hit by a car on last week has been named.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say 44-year-old Nikolay Andreev was a Bulgarian national who had been working in the wine industry in Marlborough.

Mr Andreev was hit by a car on John Street in Blenheim on 27 December - the first fatality recorded in the holiday road toll.

A 29-year-old Blenheim man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.



He is scheduled to appear in Blenheim District Court on 6 January.

Police say their thoughts are with his family and loved ones.