Man charged with dangerous driving as police name Blenheim pedestrian who was killed

A man who died after being hit by a car on last week has been named. 

Police say 44-year-old Nikolay Andreev was a Bulgarian national who had been working in the wine industry in Marlborough.

Mr Andreev was hit by a car on John Street in Blenheim on 27 December - the first fatality recorded in the holiday road toll. 

A 29-year-old Blenheim man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in Blenheim District Court on 6 January.

Police say their thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

The official holiday period began at 4pm on Christmas Eve and ends at 6am on Friday.

