TODAY |

Man charged with dangerous driving causing death near Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
Crime and Justice

A 36-year-old Pukekohe man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death as the result of a crash on Friday.

He was arrested following an investigation by the Counties Manukau Police's Serious Crash Unit into the fatal crash on Helvetia Road, Pukekohe.

The man is due to appear in the Pukekohe District Court today.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing and police continue to appeal for any witnesses to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Lisa Ross on (09) 262 9141 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police generic.
Police car (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Will Connolly hit world headlines after cracking an egg on the head of controversial politician Fraser Anning.
Australia's 'Egg Boy' donates $100,000 to Christchurch mosque attack victims
2
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.
Man killed in early morning Taranaki crash
3
Eugene Baker stabbed 71-year-old Francis Tyson multiple times in November.
Man pleads guilty to decapitation of pensioner he suspected of being a 'narc'
4
Bullet holes can be seen in the windows of Fight Club, a Head Hunters base.
Head Hunters' Auckland gang pad riddled with bullets in early morning shooting
5
A young wave of basketballers is leading the charge on the court, as the pathway to America becomes clearer.
Talented Kiwi basketballers increasingly thriving in US system
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
"Vineyard, Marlborough, New Zealand"

Contractor ordered to pay $30k for exploitation of migrants at popular Hawke's Bay vineyard
02:03
Letele was released on compassionate grounds at the end of last year after a campaign led by her famous boxing brother.

Family of ex-inmate Vicki Letele considers legal action against Corrections following cancer death
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Police rammed, two stolen vehicles burned in Ashburton smash-and-dash spree
06:27
National’s deputy leader says no illegal action was taken by the party, and called the police investigation a distraction technique by the Government to take the focus off their incompetency.

Paula Bennett calls for 'heads to roll' following 'absolutely outrageous' Budget leak allegations