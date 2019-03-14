Man charged with dangerous driving causing death near Auckland

A 36-year-old Pukekohe man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death as the result of a crash on Friday.

He was arrested following an investigation by the Counties Manukau Police's Serious Crash Unit into the fatal crash on Helvetia Road, Pukekohe.

The man is due to appear in the Pukekohe District Court today.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing and police continue to appeal for any witnesses to the crash.