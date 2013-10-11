Man charged for dangerous driving after hitting eight and 10-year-old girls

A 30-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after he swerved onto a footpath in Waiuku, south of Auckland, this morning and hit an eight-year-old and a 10-year-old girl.

The girls, both from the same family were struck by the car.

The eight-year-old is still being assessed in Middlemore Hospital and the 10-year-old has been released.

Emergency services were called to Hamilton Drive, Waiuku around 8:40am.



