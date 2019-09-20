Man charged with careless driving over Rotorua bus crash that killed five

A man has been charged with careless use of a motor vehicle causing the deaths of five people following a tour bus crash near Rotorua earlier this month.

The man, a 38-year-old Chinese national, is due to appear in Auckland District Court today.

The crash happened after the bus, carrying Chinese tourists, failed to take a moderate to easy bend and lost control - rolling off the road on State Highway 5 between Waiohotu and Galaxy roads around 11am on September 4, police previously said.

There were no other vehicles involved in the accident.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A child was among those killed, with others injured.

Bishal Jung Basnet, 23, told 1 NEWS he was travelling from Te Puke to Hamilton when he passed the crash site.

"They were screaming for help, waving to get the attention from people passing on the road," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The investigation is still ongoing and police cannot rule out further charges being laid, they said in a statement today.