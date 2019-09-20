TODAY |

Man charged with careless driving over Rotorua bus crash that killed five

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice

A man has been charged with careless use of a motor vehicle causing the deaths of five people following a tour bus crash near Rotorua earlier this month.

The man, a 38-year-old Chinese national, is due to appear in Auckland District Court today.

The crash happened after the bus, carrying Chinese tourists, failed to take a moderate to easy bend and lost control - rolling off the road on State Highway 5 between Waiohotu and Galaxy roads around 11am on September 4, police previously said.

There were no other vehicles involved in the accident.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chinese Ambassador Wu Xi has been talking to victims as they recover in Rotorua Hospital. Source: 1 NEWS

A child was among those killed, with others injured.

Bishal Jung Basnet, 23, told 1 NEWS he was travelling from Te Puke to Hamilton when he passed the crash site.

"They were screaming for help, waving to get the attention from people passing on the road," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bishal Basnet was one of people at the scene of the crash in which five people died. Source: 1 NEWS

The investigation is still ongoing and police cannot rule out further charges being laid, they said in a statement today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two others among the 27 people on board are seriously injured. Source: 1 NEWS

Your playlist will load after this ad

The tourist bus crashed on State Highway 5, rolling off the road. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two independent sightings of mystery South Island panther within days and 20km of each other
2
Richie McCaw delivers Webb Ellis Cup as Japan 2019 opens in style
3
LIVE: Hosts Japan get Rugby World Cup 2019 underway against Russia in Tokyo
4
Cat burglar: Black panther caught prowling French rooftops
5
Brad Pitt recalls defending Gwyneth Paltrow from Harvey Weinstein
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Concerns raised about Auckland's leopard seal after sighting of her foaming with plastic in her mouth
01:43

NZ police officials deny reports they're considering new Spider-Man-like web slinging device
00:35

Auckland's Southern Line train services resume after vehicle hits overbridge near Ellerslie

Operation Burnham inquiry hearing suspended, witnesses may be recalled