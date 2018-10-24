TODAY |

Man charged with careless driving following Otago crash which killed two people

A man has been charged following a crash which killed two people in Makaroa, near Wanaka on Thursday. 

Police say the 28-year-old will appear before the Alexandra District Court next Wednesday on charges of careless driving and careless driving causing injury. 

The two people died at the scene of the crash Thursday evening while two others were taken to Dunstan Hospital with minor and moderate injuries.

In a statement today police said they would release the names of the two people who died "once in a position to do so".

