Man charged with careless driving after Te Puke crash leaves two seasonal workers from Vanuatu dead

A man has been charged with careless driving after a Te Puke crash left two seasonal workers from Vanuatu dead yesterday.

Police say the single-vehicle crash on No 1 Road, Te Puke took place around 1am yesterday morning.

Hamsen Surai, 32, and Barry Tari, 24, both of Vanuatu, died in the crash.

RNZ reports the men were in the country as seasonal workers.

They were contracted to kiwifruit packing company Trevelyan Pack and Cool Ltd.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death.