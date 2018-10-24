TODAY |

Man charged with careless driving after Te Puke crash leaves two seasonal workers from Vanuatu dead

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents

A man has been charged with careless driving after a Te Puke crash left two seasonal workers from Vanuatu dead yesterday.

Police say the single-vehicle crash on No 1 Road, Te Puke took place around 1am yesterday morning.

Hamsen Surai, 32, and Barry Tari, 24, both of Vanuatu, died in the crash.

RNZ reports the men were in the country as seasonal workers.

They were contracted to kiwifruit packing company Trevelyan Pack and Cool Ltd.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death.

He has been summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
 

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Opinion: Why the plastic bag ban is problematic
2
Blair Vining’s an ordinary Kiwi bloke with an extraordinary story
Terminally ill Southland activist holds pre-funeral party - 'It was a really beautiful night'
3
The mental health advocate joined Breakfast to discuss the honour ahead of this year’s awards.
Mike King says he had a mental breakdown last month as New Zealander of the Year pressures mounted
4
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'
5
The Bulford Kiwi was etched into a Salisbury hillside by soldiers.
Kiwi memento left behind in UK after WWI turns 100 years old
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Canterbury University Associate Professor and Biotechnologist David Leung.

Kiwi biotechnologist working on safe, non-toxic coating to protect foods
01:16
Detective Sergeant Kevin Blackman says the scam will continue until the wider public is aware.

Phone scammers posing as police con Kiwis out of hundreds of thousands of dollars
Motorbike (file picture).

Government launches pilot programme to minimise number of motorcycle crashes

Opinion: Why the plastic bag ban is problematic