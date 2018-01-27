Man charged by bull injured while fleeing after slipping on rusty roofing iron

A man in his 60s was flown to hospital last night after he injured himself while trying to escape a charging bull in South Head.

An elderly man who was charged at by bull in South Head, is in a moderate condition after being airlifted to hospital. Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust told 1 NEWS, while fleeing, he slipped and fell on a rusty old piece of roofing iron and severely cut the back of his leg. He had to drag himself away.